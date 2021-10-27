Aaron’s Morning Forecast

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) - 7news is your Local Election Headquarters. The general election is only a week away and in Jefferson County there is a shortage of poll workers. That word came down today from the Jefferson County Board of Elections.

Board member Frankie Dicarlantonio tells 7News the county needs at least 20 more poll workers. He says the Board of Elections has secured 280 workers for every precinct and polling location in the county for next Tuesday's election. He says in "off year elections" it is more difficult to get people to work the polls that coupled with Covid and the current labor shortage isn't helping the shortage situation.