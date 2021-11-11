Aaron’s Morning Forecast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At the 2020 CMA Awards, Jimmie Allen became the first Black performer nominated for New Artist of the Year since Darius Rucker 11 years prior. Allen would go on to lose to Morgan Wallen. But the CMA Awards allow a two-year period for artists to be nominated in the category, leading to Allen getting a second chance at history – and he made it.

