Aaron’s Morning Forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Ex-coal mine officials cleared in fraud trial
Top Stories
West Virginia approved for first online charter school
Ohio passes two gun rights bills in the House
Video
Potential sale of the Moundsville Country Club moving closer to next stage
Video
Report names West Virginia worst state for smoking
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
No. 7 Michigan St looks to stop march of No. 4 Buckeyes
Top Stories
No. 19 Ohio State faces Xavier in brotherly triangle
West Virginia faces Elon in Shriner’s Classic opening day
St.C’s Jacob Jordan The Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week
Steelers’ Edmunds to step up while Fitzpatrick sidelined
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Holiday Advertising Guide
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
Feed The Need 2021
Holiday Wishes
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch And Win 2021
More
About Us
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Weather News
Posted:
Nov 18, 2021 / 05:54 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 18, 2021 / 05:54 AM EST
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am
Weather Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
Partial lunar eclipse to occur early Friday morning in West Virginia
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Evening Update
Video
Ready for winter? EMA officials say now is the time to prepare
Video
More Weather News
video
Ohio passes two gun rights bills in the House
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Weirton residents are against a potential construction of a gas well pad to be built in their neighborhood
Video
Report names West Virginia worst state for smoking
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
Local businesses help with donations after canceled fundraisers for WVU Medicine Children’s
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Woman allegedly told witness to ‘deal with’ choking 1-year-old before passing out
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
A surface lot in downtown Wheeling will be the newest site for a four-story apartment complex
Video
Over 100 veterans honored during 4th Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner
Cold case of missing woman is remembered as a mystery
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Ohio passes two gun rights bills in the House
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Weirton residents are against a potential construction of a gas well pad to be built in their neighborhood
Video
Report names West Virginia worst state for smoking
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
Local businesses help with donations after canceled fundraisers for WVU Medicine Children’s
Video
Trending Stories
Ex-coal mine officials cleared in fraud trial
West Virginia approved for first online charter school
Ohio passes two gun rights bills in the House
Video
Weirton residents are against a potential construction of a gas well pad to be built in their neighborhood
Video
Wheeling Heritage names Scott Schenerlein as their next executive director
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News