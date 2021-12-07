Aaron’s Morning Forecast

Wheeling, WV - A turbulent week of weather is underway for the Ohio Valley. We woke up to a steady, soaking rain Monday morning with falling temps and breezy winds. Now our attention turns to a cold air-mass locked in with a potential snow maker moving through.

An upper level disturbance will slide through to our south late Tuesday night. That cold will stay in the Ohio Valley and result in some snowflake activity for our region.