Aaron’s Morning Forecast

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - The national media has picked up the case of a young woman who has been missing for more than nine months, after going on a hiking trip, at Spruce Knob, in March 2021.

NBC News' Missing in America franchise recently published a story on the case of Cassie Sheetz, a 24-year-old mother of three, who was last seen on March 12, 2021, at the top of Spruce Knob, in Pendleton County. Spruce Knob, located in the Monongahela National Forest, is West Virginia's highest point and is a frequently-visited tourist attraction.