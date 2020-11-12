Aaron’s Noon Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
EORH job fair moved to virtual/drop- off event
Top Stories
Ohio County moves into “orange” advisory on County Alert Map
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 2 new COVID-19 related death; 696 cases
Video
4 teens attack boy at home, run his mother over with a van following romantic dispute
Video
Dead people didn’t vote in Pennsylvania, state attorney general says
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Browns activate QB Baker Mayfield from COVID-19 list
Top Stories
Browns’ Beckham has surgery to repair torn knee ligament
West Virginia aims to remain perfect at home vs. TCU
No. 3 Ohio State set to give Maryland toughest test so far
Steelers’ Roethlisberger, 3 teammates go on COVID-19 list
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Take A Tour With Taylor
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
Feed The Need 2020
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Aaron’s Noon Update
Weather News
Posted:
Nov 12, 2020 / 12:20 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 12, 2020 / 12:20 PM EST
Weather Video
Aaron’s Noon Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Aaron’s Noon Update
Video
Ohio County moves into “orange” advisory on County Alert Map
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 2 new COVID-19 related death; 696 cases
Video
4 teens attack boy at home, run his mother over with a van following romantic dispute
Video
Dead people didn’t vote in Pennsylvania, state attorney general says
Video
CA House Band of The Week: Brooke Bruins
Video
Ohio Governor DeWine announces new restrictions on dancing, games during gatherings
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Bellaire VFW collects donations for troops overseas
Video
PA adds WV and Ohio to travel advisory
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Noon Update
Video
Ohio County moves into “orange” advisory on County Alert Map
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 2 new COVID-19 related death; 696 cases
Video
4 teens attack boy at home, run his mother over with a van following romantic dispute
Video
Dead people didn’t vote in Pennsylvania, state attorney general says
Video
CA House Band of The Week: Brooke Bruins
Video
Trending Stories
EORH job fair moved to virtual/ drop off event
6 American military members killed in Egypt helicopter crash
Ohio County moves into “orange” advisory on County Alert Map
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 2 new COVID-19 related death; 696 cases
Video
4 teens attack boy at home, run his mother over with a van following romantic dispute
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News