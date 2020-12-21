Skip to content
Aaron’s Noon Update
Weather News
Posted:
Dec 21, 2020 / 12:20 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 21, 2020 / 12:20 PM EST
Weather Video
Aaron’s Noon Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Finally Friday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Trending Stories
Trump’s spiritual adviser tests positive for coronavirus after attending White House Christmas party
CDC issues guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination after allergic reactions
Belmont County Health Dept. reports one COVID-19 related death
Video
New Orleans City Council passes Crown Act to end hair discrimination
Video
Gov. Justice wants long-term facilities vaccinated for COVID-19 by Dec. 28
