Aaron’s noon update; a snowy Christmas Eve is on its way

(7-Day Forecast)

Thursday: Rain transitioning to snow around 4-7pm depending on your area. Expected snowfall is 3-6 inches depending on where you live, higher elevations receiving the most. The transition from rain to snow will be quick as temps will plunge behind the cold front. Road conditions will be slick due to the rain, snow, and rapidly decreasing temps. High of 54 will be reached in the first half of the day under overcast conditions.