Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
West Virginia ranks 36th in report on childhood safety and well-being
Could a $4,000 domestic travel credit be part of a second stimulus payment?
Video
Woman tests positive for COVID-19 a second time
MLB negotiating on 2020 season
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Alexa’s AM Weather
Weather News
by:
Alexa Trischler
Posted:
Jun 17, 2020 / 06:38 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 17, 2020 / 06:39 AM EDT
Weather Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Could a $4,000 domestic travel credit be part of a second stimulus payment?
Video
Woman tests positive for COVID-19 a second time
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
It could be longer than a year for oil industry to recover from pandemic, experts say
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Belmont County COVID 19 cases reach 500 mark
Video
State Representatives call for impeachment of Gov. Wolf
Video
Dad released after video shows 2 kids climbing into hot truck by themselves
Video
Video shows father driving truck off cliff with two toddlers inside
Video
Truckers say they won’t deliver to cities that defund police, poll suggests
Video
Guest attempting ‘baseball-style slide’ cracks glass on suspension bridge in Tennessee
Video
WVU to require face coverings in fall semester
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Could a $4,000 domestic travel credit be part of a second stimulus payment?
Video
Woman tests positive for COVID-19 a second time
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Belmont County COVID 19 cases reach 500 mark
Video
State Representatives call for impeachment of Gov. Wolf
Video
Trending Stories
West Virginia ranks 36th in report on childhood safety and well-being
Could a $4,000 domestic travel credit be part of a second stimulus payment?
Video
Woman tests positive for COVID-19 a second time
It could be longer than a year for oil industry to recover from pandemic, experts say
Video
City of Wheeling to acquire OVMC property for proposed public safety building
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News