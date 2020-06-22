Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Mac’s Club shooting suspect arrested, turns self in
Video
Youth Baseball team and fathers clean up Tunnel Green field
Video
Holiday Lanes USBC Youth Group to host 4th annual “stuff the bus”
Video
Augusta Levy adapts to provide essential services during COVID-19
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Mac’s Club shooting suspect arrested, turns self in
Alexa’s AM Weather
Weather News
by:
Alexa Trischler
Posted:
Jun 22, 2020 / 07:07 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 22, 2020 / 07:07 AM EDT
Weather Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Stunning ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens this weekend. Here’s how to watch.
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Belmont County Sheriff’s Office investigating accidental drowning
Video
Tom Petty’s family issues cease and desist notice to Trump campaign for use of song at rally
Video
Minority officers allege discrimination over Chauvin booking
Video
2nd wave of virus cases? Experts say we’re still in the 1st
Video
Mother speaks out after 11-year-old son dies by forced water intoxication
Video
Statues toppled throughout US in protests against racism
Video
11 people shot, 1 person dead in overnight shooting spree
Video
Another step in movement to change the name of middle school in WV
Video
Trump suggests US slow virus testing to avoid bad statistics
Video
Second WVU Football Player tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Weir High Bowling looks to complete undefeated season at Nationals
Video
Good luck, Andrew! Bridgeport teen heads to HS Fishing World Championship
Video
More Video
Countdown Clock
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Belmont County Sheriff’s Office investigating accidental drowning
Video
Tom Petty’s family issues cease and desist notice to Trump campaign for use of song at rally
Video
Minority officers allege discrimination over Chauvin booking
Video
2nd wave of virus cases? Experts say we’re still in the 1st
Video
Mother speaks out after 11-year-old son dies by forced water intoxication
Video
Statues toppled throughout US in protests against racism
Video
Trending Stories
Belmont County Sheriff’s Office investigating accidental drowning
Video
Firefighter killed in West Virginia house fire
Small plane crashes into Ohio cornfield; pilot injured
Youth Baseball team and fathers clean up Tunnel Green field
Video
College professor demands student change her name to make it sound more English
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News