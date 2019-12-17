Skip to content
WTRF
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park Temporarily Closed
Top Stories
Ohio baby breaks the internet with mean-mugging newborn photos
SEE IT: Teen girl thrown into van, kidnapped off street in front of mom
Grandma posts touching Craigslist ad searching for holiday family
Woman sent to hospital after a frightening car accident in Moundsville
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Barnesville’s Powell, Athlete of the Week
Top Stories
Steelers sticking with Hodges at quarterback
Luke Maile gets $900,000 salary in majors from Pirates
Pirates name Oscar Marin pitching coach
Lady Tigers Beat Bulldogs
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
12 days of Christmas
2019 Pro Football Contest
Contest Winners
Delightful Nights
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
WTRF Birthday Club
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Weather News
by:
Alexa Trischler
Posted:
Dec 17, 2019 / 06:40 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 17, 2019 / 06:40 PM EST
Weather Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Alexa’s Late Night Weather
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Emily’s Saturday night forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
More Weather News
video
Governor’s office believes no budget cuts will be needed
Marshall Co Commissioners partake in Wreaths Across America Day
Bethlehem Temple bringing some Christmas cheer to families in need
Man who stole greyhound transport truck faces new charges after escape attempt
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Wheeling Island Casino presents toy, monetary donations to Salvation Army
Rudolph, not Santa, is coming to town!
Thomas Military Freedom Tree granting Christmas wishes for local vets
Zieggy Tribe make their New Year’s resolutions
House committee continues discussion on rules of Trump impeachment
More Video
Pizza Card
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Governor’s office believes no budget cuts will be needed
Marshall Co Commissioners partake in Wreaths Across America Day
Bethlehem Temple bringing some Christmas cheer to families in need
Man who stole greyhound transport truck faces new charges after escape attempt
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Wheeling Island Casino presents toy, monetary donations to Salvation Army
Trending Stories
Governor’s office believes no budget cuts will be needed
Marshall Co Commissioners partake in Wreaths Across America Day
Bethlehem Temple bringing some Christmas cheer to families in need
Man who stole greyhound transport truck faces new charges after escape attempt
Wheeling Island Casino presents toy, monetary donations to Salvation Army
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News