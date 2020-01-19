Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast

Temperatures plummet as the night paces onward, causing tonight's rain showers to change over to snow showers. It will be very windy, with gusts over 30 mph tonight out of the west. A dusting is expected Sunday morning. Watch out for icy, slick roads through Sunday.

Highs will only be in the mid-20s Sunday, with westerly winds gusting close to 30 mph. It will feel like the single digits all day as a result of the wind chill, accompanied by snow flurries. Throughout the afternoon, snow accumulations may be up to half of an inch. Higher elevations and north of the immediate area could see up to two inches by Sunday night.