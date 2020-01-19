Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast

Watch out for patchy ice on roadways and walkways throughout the rest of Sunday and all of Monday. Lows tonight will sink to the mid-teens. Wind chills will make it really feel like the single digits through Monday morning. Snow showers are expected overnight with lingering flurries Monday morning in the Ohio Valley. No significant accumulation is projected. Sub-freezing temperatures are likely until midday Wednesday, so icy spots are to remain out there.

