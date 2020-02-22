Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Autism Advocates Fighting for More ABA Services
Video
Top Stories
Weirton BDC’s new executive director already knows the ropes
Video
2 former Ohio State football players indicted for rape, kidnapping
Video
Wheeling woman sentenced for role in cocaine and heroin distribution operation
Video
USC offering free tuition to families making under $80,000
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Lady Jets win sectional title
Video
Top Stories
Lady Tigers fall in double OT in sectional title game
Video
TCU extends No. 17 West Virginia’s Big 12 road woes, 67-60
No. 7 Maryland looks for sweep of No. 25 Ohio State
Oglebay Park Golf Club Kicks Off Season
Video
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Hidden History
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
TVB Roadshow
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Weather News
by:
Alexa Trischler
Posted:
Feb 22, 2020 / 06:59 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 22, 2020 / 06:59 PM EST
Weather Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
WV Senate considers cutting funds to universities with low graduation rates
Video
Oops! Wrong house accidentally torn down in Texas
Video
Quaden Bayles has a message for other bullying victims after celebrities, athletes, people around the world rally behind him
Video
Boy leaves puppy at shelter with heartbreaking note describing father’s abuse
Video
Noice ready to tackle new role as Deputy Chief of Police
Video
President Trump ups federal share of W.Va. 2016 flood recovery
Video
Greyhound to stop allowing immigration checks on buses
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Autism Advocates Fighting for More ABA Services
Video
Weirton BDC’s new executive director already knows the ropes
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
WV Senate considers cutting funds to universities with low graduation rates
Video
Oops! Wrong house accidentally torn down in Texas
Video
Quaden Bayles has a message for other bullying victims after celebrities, athletes, people around the world rally behind him
Video
Boy leaves puppy at shelter with heartbreaking note describing father’s abuse
Video
Noice ready to tackle new role as Deputy Chief of Police
Video
Trending Stories
Appalachian Outreach finds a new home in South Wheeling
Video
Ladies League of Marshall County makes every girl look, feel like Cinderella
Video
WV Senate considers cutting funds to universities with low graduation rates
Video
Police: 3 killed in Ohio crash involving semi, passenger vehicle
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found at Tappan Lake
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News