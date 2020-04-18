Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Sports
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Concerns are rising with talk of reopening select businesses
Video
West Virginians can mail in concealed carry permit applications and renewals
Video
Mandatory testing for COVID-19 in nursing homes relieves concerns for many
Video
Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling receives generous food donation from Pittsburgh company
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Yes, We Are Here
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Weather News
by:
Alexa Trischler
Posted:
Apr 18, 2020 / 06:23 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 18, 2020 / 06:29 PM EDT
Weather Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Friday morning forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Noon Weather Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
West Virginians can mail in concealed carry permit applications and renewals
Video
Coronavirus in WV: Two new deaths reported; 825 positive cases total
Video
DeWine commutes sentence of child sex trafficking victim, whose release was championed by Kim Kardashian West
Video
Governor gives some Florida beaches green light to reopen
Video
‘Goodnight, Mickey!’: Disney’s popular bedtime hotline for kids returns
Video
WV National Guard honors soldier killed 1 year ago in parachuting accident
Belmont County Sheriff Lucas, deputies always on the alert
Video
Performers making several adjustments amid COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Saturday recognized as ‘National Linemen Appreciation Day
Video
US, Canada to keep border closed 30 more days
Video
Eight patients fully recover from coronavirus in Jefferson County
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
West Virginians can mail in concealed carry permit applications and renewals
Video
Coronavirus in WV: Two new deaths reported; 825 positive cases total
Video
DeWine commutes sentence of child sex trafficking victim, whose release was championed by Kim Kardashian West
Video
Governor gives some Florida beaches green light to reopen
Video
‘Goodnight, Mickey!’: Disney’s popular bedtime hotline for kids returns
Video
Trending Stories
Concerns are rising with talk of reopening select businesses
Video
West Virginians can mail in concealed carry permit applications and renewals
Video
Coronavirus in WV: Two new deaths reported; 825 positive cases total
Video
DeWine commutes sentence of child sex trafficking victim, whose release was championed by Kim Kardashian West
Video
Governor gives some Florida beaches green light to reopen
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News