Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Ohio Valley Mushroom is growing
Video
St. Michael Parish teachers surprise students, parishioners with drive thru blessing
Video
WPHS hands out yard signs for Class of 2020
Video
Physical therapy sessions continue, adjust to COVID-19
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Yes, We Are Here
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Weather News
by:
Alexa Trischler
Posted:
May 3, 2020 / 06:31 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 3, 2020 / 06:31 PM EDT
Weather Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Coronavirus in West Virginia: DHHR confirms four new positive cases
Video
Report: China hid coronavirus’ severity to hoard supplies
Video
Ohio resource officer personally congratulating all 317 graduates at his high school
Video
Arica Kress joins Esports Engine
Video
West Virginia to start second week of gov’s reopening plan
Video
Sen. Romney proposes $12 per hour raise for essential workers
Video
4-year-old tests positive for coronavirus in Marshall County
Video
Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island
Video
Ohio governor says his face mask order went ‘too far’
Video
Kroger limits beef, pork purchases in select stores
Video
Three test positive for COVID-19 in Ohio County
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Coronavirus in West Virginia: DHHR confirms four new positive cases
Video
Report: China hid coronavirus’ severity to hoard supplies
Video
Ohio resource officer personally congratulating all 317 graduates at his high school
Video
Arica Kress joins Esports Engine
Video
West Virginia to start second week of gov’s reopening plan
Video
Sen. Romney proposes $12 per hour raise for essential workers
Video
Trending Stories
Ohio Valley Mushroom is growing
Video
St. Michael Parish teachers surprise students, parishioners with drive thru blessing
Video
Fisherman finds body in Ohio River, MCSO investigating
More elective surgeries arrive Monday; hospital CEO says ‘we’re ready’
Video
Coronavirus in West Virginia: DHHR confirms four new positive cases
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News