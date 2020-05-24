Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Cameron’s Field of Flags honors veterans ahead of Memorial Day
Video
West Virginia churches plan to reopen
Video
Oglebay kicks off summer with Memorial Day weekend activities
Video
President Trump calls houses of worship essential; wants them re-opened this weekend
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Yes, We Are Here
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Weather News
by:
Alexa Trischler
Posted:
May 24, 2020 / 06:41 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 24, 2020 / 06:41 PM EDT
Weather Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Coronavirus in WV: Slight increase; active cases remain under 600
Video
Cameron’s Field of Flags honors veterans ahead of Memorial Day
Video
Birx: ‘Difficult to tell’ if country may need to close again
Video
OVMC complex could ease Public Safety Building crisis
Video
Trump’s pitch to voters: Trust me, economy will soar in 2021
Ohio governor: Wearing masks shouldn’t be political issue
Video
Graduates ignore social distancing for Class of 2020 photo
Video
Hairstylist went to work sick, exposed 91 others to coronavirus
Video
Skittles selling colorless candy for Pride month
Video
Campaign trail brings Dem. candidate for governor to Wheeling Park
Video
DHHR reports 30 new COVID cases overnight in West Virginia
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Coronavirus in WV: Slight increase; active cases remain under 600
Video
Cameron’s Field of Flags honors veterans ahead of Memorial Day
Video
Birx: ‘Difficult to tell’ if country may need to close again
Video
OVMC complex could ease Public Safety Building crisis
Video
Trump’s pitch to voters: Trust me, economy will soar in 2021
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in WV: Slight increase; active cases remain under 600
Video
Cameron’s Field of Flags honors veterans ahead of Memorial Day
Video
Birx: ‘Difficult to tell’ if country may need to close again
Video
OVMC complex could ease Public Safety Building crisis
Video
Ohio mother charged with murder in ‘severe abuse’ death of 7-year-old son
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News