Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
500 families stock up on FREE school supplies
Video
“It’s called the Constitution and it needs to be followed”: State lawmaker unhappy with Governor’s decisions
Video
Studio 19 Dance Complex West Opens Its Doors in Moundsville
Video
U.S. Postal Service to raise some prices over holiday season
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Reds player tests positive, 2 games with Pirates postponed
Top Stories
Report of positive virus test clouds Reds-Pirates matchup
Gray fans 10, Winker homers twice as Reds beat Pirates 8-1
Browns’ Mayfield admits he was ‘lost’ in chaotic 2019 season
Browns starting C Tretter sidelined after procedure on knee
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Clear The Air
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Open For Business
Pet of The Week
Summers In The Backyard
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Senior Send Off
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Summers In The Backyard
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Weather News
by:
Alexa Trischler
Posted:
Aug 15, 2020 / 06:25 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 15, 2020 / 06:25 PM EDT
Weather Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
VP Pence visits the Mountain State, discusses schools, COVID-19
Video
12-year-old girl caught on camera gambling in Australian casino
Video
Abuse survivor comes forward with story of strength
Video
Trump supporters attempt world record boat parade near Clearwater Beach
Video
Coronavirus In WV: DHHR confirms 183 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
Video
Lawn looking a little dry? There are things you can do to fix that
Video
Police: Homicide of 3-year-old disguised as hot car death
Video
This NC woman turns 116 today and is the oldest person in the U.S.
Video
A Geocaching “treasure hunt” in Belmont County
Video
Belmont County Animal Shelter introduces pets at St. Clairsville food truck event
Video
Ohio’s longest distracted driving corridor is unveiled
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
VP Pence visits the Mountain State, discusses schools, COVID-19
Video
12-year-old girl caught on camera gambling in Australian casino
Video
Abuse survivor comes forward with story of strength
Video
Trump supporters attempt world record boat parade near Clearwater Beach
Video
Coronavirus In WV: DHHR confirms 183 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
Video
Trending Stories
500 families stock up on FREE school supplies
Video
Columbus Zoo ending ‘Surfin’ Safari’ animal show due to financial effects of COVID-19
New York state to provide health personnel to allow 9/11 tribute in light
VP Pence visits the Mountain State, discusses schools, COVID-19
Video
Texas couple charged after infant son found dead in bucket of tar
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News