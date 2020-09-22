Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Fall has certainly been in the air, but we will officially be in Fall this morning at 9:31 AM EDT as the Autumnal Equinox takes place.

The Autumnal Equinox or Fall equinox is the official start to the fall season in the Northern Hemisphere and it kicks off Spring in the Southern Hemisphere. The word "equinox" means equal night in Latin. Both day and night will be around the same length.