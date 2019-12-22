Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Space Force becomes the newest US military service after President Trump signs defense bill
Top Stories
Antibiotics in infancy tied to allergies in childhood, new research suggests
With more than a 12-pack of choices, undecideds want beer with Yang
FDA approves first-ever vaccine for prevention of Ebola virus
Fisher-Price charcuterie board sparks debate
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Fort Frye nips past Central
Top Stories
Hamilton Township beats Big Red
Nailers fall to Wings
No. 5 Ohio State outlasts No. 6 Kentucky 71-65
Tshiebwe leads No. 25 West Virginia past Youngstown St 72-64
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
12 days of Christmas
2019 Pro Football Contest
Contest Winners
Delightful Nights
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
WTRF Birthday Club
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Alexa’s Late Night Weather
Weather News
by:
Alexa Trischler
Posted:
Dec 21, 2019 / 11:31 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 21, 2019 / 11:31 PM EST
Weather Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Friday a.m. Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
More Weather News
video
Fort Frye nips past Central
Nailers fall to Wings
Alexa’s Late Night Weather
Space Force becomes the newest US military service after President Trump signs defense bill
Antibiotics in infancy tied to allergies in childhood, new research suggests
FDA approves first-ever vaccine for prevention of Ebola virus
Fisher-Price charcuterie board sparks debate
Woman hit 14-year-old with car because she thought teen ‘was a Mexican,’ police say
Dozens of dogs removed from a suspected dogfighting ring
Lawmakers plan to seek common ground with opponents over reforming drug possession charges
More Video
Pizza Card
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Space Force becomes the newest US military service after President Trump signs defense bill
Antibiotics in infancy tied to allergies in childhood, new research suggests
FDA approves first-ever vaccine for prevention of Ebola virus
Fisher-Price charcuterie board sparks debate
Woman hit 14-year-old with car because she thought teen ‘was a Mexican,’ police say
Dozens of dogs removed from a suspected dogfighting ring
Trending Stories
Delightful Nights is a family affair in Bellaire
Local law enforcement shares their 2020 safety projections
Process started for new Bridgeport Stadium
Close to 800 children and adults showed up for Toy Basket Giveaway
Space Force becomes the newest US military service after President Trump signs defense bill
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News