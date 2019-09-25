Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Belmont County Sheriff’s Office makes drug arrest
Top Stories
Four doctors charged as part of second Appalachian Region Prescription opioid takedown
Bridgeport High School student becomes champion fisherman
Repeated weight limit violations close Wheeling Suspension Bridge
FBI arrests Army soldier who allegedly discussed plans to bomb major American news network
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Park Makes It Eight Wins In A Row
Top Stories
Central’s McGhee; Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week
Cubs lose 7th straight, on brink of elimination
No. 5 Ohio State prepares for biggest test yet vs. Nebraska
Roethlisberger undergoes elbow surgery, plans 2020 return
Living Local
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Kidcaster
Obituary
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Mel Robbins Contest
Storm Station Giveaway
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Weather News
by:
Alexa Trischler
Posted:
Sep 24, 2019 / 11:25 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 24, 2019 / 11:25 PM EDT
Weather Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Emily’s noon forecast
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Emily’s noon forecast
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
More Weather News
Your Ohio Valley Weather Update
More Weather News
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Belmont County Sheriff’s Office makes drug arrest
Latest update on Wellsburg-Brilliant Bridge
Iraq students spend morning at Bishop John King Mussio Middle School
Bridgeport High School student becomes champion fisherman
Repeated weight limit violations close Wheeling Suspension Bridge
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News