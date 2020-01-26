Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
What is Parkinson’s? Ozzy Osbourne reveals his diagnosis.
Top Stories
Tinder online dating app adds panic button
Poll: Many in US support Trump decision to kill Iran general
Officials: Wheeling Creek green due to testing; dye not harmful
Police identify three arrested in Shadyside high-speed chase
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Lady Jets claim Buckeye 8 title
Top Stories
Ferry beats Beaver Local
First OVAC Bowling Championship is held
Nailers Power Past Cyclones, 4-1
No. 14 WVU beats Missouri 74-51 in Big 12/SEC Challenge
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Faces of Recovery
LOVE
Obituary
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Super January
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
WTRF Birthday Club
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Weather News
by:
Alexa Trischler
Posted:
Jan 25, 2020 / 11:31 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 25, 2020 / 11:31 PM EST
Weather Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Light showers Friday night
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
More Weather News
video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Lady Jets claim Buckeye 8 title
Ferry beats Beaver Local
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Legislation at standstill due to impeachment, congressman says
Space Force logo tweeted by Trump bears uncanny resemblance to ‘Star Trek’ insignia
Ex-guard pleads guilty to assaulting inmate in Ohio jail
Candidates announced for Wheeling City Council, Mayor
Trump lawyer says Dems want to ‘overturn’ last election
Proposed airline ban could keep emotional support animals grounded
Student archers get a second ‘Shot in the Park’
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
More Video
Click Here To Enter!
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Lady Jets claim Buckeye 8 title
Ferry beats Beaver Local
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Legislation at standstill due to impeachment, congressman says
Space Force logo tweeted by Trump bears uncanny resemblance to ‘Star Trek’ insignia
Trending Stories
What is Parkinson’s? Ozzy Osbourne reveals his diagnosis.
Legislation at standstill due to impeachment, congressman says
Space Force logo tweeted by Trump bears uncanny resemblance to ‘Star Trek’ insignia
Ex-guard pleads guilty to assaulting inmate in Ohio jail
Candidates announced for Wheeling City Council, Mayor
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News