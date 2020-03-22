Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Sports
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Ohio County under State of Emergency
Video
Eight COVID-19 cases in WV; Coal mining will continue; lodges to close
Video
Columbiana County reports first positive case of COVID-19
Video
Woman gives birth in toilet paper aisle at Walmart
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animal Adoption Madness
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Weather News
by:
Alexa Trischler
Posted:
Mar 21, 2020 / 11:39 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 21, 2020 / 11:39 PM EDT
Weather Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon forecast
Video
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Guns, ammo, liquor sales increasing in COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Oglebay encourages residents to spend their time outdoors
Video
Food, item donations in high demand at soup kitchen
Video
DeFelice Bros. Pizza announce new delivery option, deals amid COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Bishop Brennan provides alternatives for Sunday Mass
Video
Company working to give free shoes to healthcare workers
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Returning troops denied water, bathrooms under quarantine
FDA approves new test that could detect coronavirus in about 45 minutes
Video
Health officials confirm two positive COVID-19 cases in Marshall County
Video
Gov. DeWine orders adult day services closed in Ohio
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Guns, ammo, liquor sales increasing in COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Oglebay encourages residents to spend their time outdoors
Video
Food, item donations in high demand at soup kitchen
Video
DeFelice Bros. Pizza announce new delivery option, deals amid COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Bishop Brennan provides alternatives for Sunday Mass
Video
Trending Stories
Guns, ammo, liquor sales increasing in COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Oglebay encourages residents to spend their time outdoors
Video
Food, item donations in high demand at soup kitchen
Video
DeFelice Bros. Pizza announce new delivery option, deals amid COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Bishop Brennan provides alternatives for Sunday Mass
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News