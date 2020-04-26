Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Buckeye Local High cheers on graduating Class of 2020
Video
Big birthday surprise for local 100-year-old man
Video
Next steps to rescheduling elective surgeries
Video
Is it still safe to go to the emergency room?
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Yes, We Are Here
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Weather News
by:
Alexa Trischler
Posted:
Apr 25, 2020 / 11:25 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 25, 2020 / 11:25 PM EDT
Weather Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Buckeye Local High cheers on graduating Class of 2020
Video
15-year-old West Virginia gymnast now 2021 Olympic hopeful
Video
Media reports say North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un dead
Video
DHHR confirms 33rd coronavirus-related death in West Virginia
Video
Woods, Mickelson to stage TV match with Brady, Manning
Video
Health officials encourage ‘do-it-yourself’ contact tracing
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio: 15,587 total cases, 711 deaths
Video
Owners see decline in offers for mineral rights
Video
No evidence that people who had coronavirus are immune from second infection, WHO warns
Video
Gov. Justice urges Federal Bureau of Prisons to reverse decision to transfer out-of-state inmates to WV
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Buckeye Local High cheers on graduating Class of 2020
Video
15-year-old West Virginia gymnast now 2021 Olympic hopeful
Video
Media reports say North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un dead
Video
DHHR confirms 33rd coronavirus-related death in West Virginia
Video
Trending Stories
Buckeye Local High cheers on graduating Class of 2020
Video
15-year-old West Virginia gymnast now 2021 Olympic hopeful
Video
Media reports say North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un dead
Video
DHHR confirms 33rd coronavirus-related death in West Virginia
Video
49ers select former Union Local High, WVU standout in NFL draft
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News