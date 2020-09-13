Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Team RWB Wheeling hikes 11 miles for the fallen of 9/11
Video
Top Stories
Over 200 pups take a dip at Oglebay Pool
Video
“It’s never been a partisan institution”, Ohio Senator worried about future of postal service
WPHS student named National Merit Scholarship semifinalist
Video
Weirton honors first responders for heroic actions
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Mondesi has HR, SB; Zimmer gets 1st win as Royals top Bucs
Top Stories
Bellaire Big Reds Continue Undefeated
Video
Doege, RBs shine, West Virginia beats E. Kentucky 56-10
Browns’ Mayfield changes stance, will stand for anthem
West Virginia suspends 11 for opener; bans not tied to virus
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Take A Tour With Taylor
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Contest Winners
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Weather News
by:
Alexa Trischler
Posted:
Sep 12, 2020 / 11:27 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 12, 2020 / 11:27 PM EDT
Weather Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
“It’s never been a partisan institution”, Ohio Senator worried about future of postal service
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
WPHS student named National Merit Scholarship semifinalist
Video
Weirton honors first responders for heroic actions
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
“In the face of tragedy we came together”; Wheeling remembers 9/11
Video
Salon owner in Nancy Pelosi controversy closing shop: report
Video
President Trump bestows Medal of Honor on soldier for hostage rescue
Video
Trump administration receives second nomination for Nobel Peace Prize
Video
Wheeling Hospital to join WVU Medicine
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
“It’s never been a partisan institution”, Ohio Senator worried about future of postal service
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
WPHS student named National Merit Scholarship semifinalist
Video
Weirton honors first responders for heroic actions
Video
Trending Stories
Senator Capito believes Mountain State’s voting system will be secure for November election
Video
Team RWB Wheeling hikes 11 miles for the fallen of 9/11
Video
Over 200 pups take a dip at Oglebay Pool
Video
Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules
How to order the ‘secret’ pumpkin pie Frappuccino at Starbucks
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News