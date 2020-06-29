Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Here are the 10 highest-paying jobs that don’t require an advanced degree
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Video
WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
Live
No fireworks display in St. Clairsville tonight
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Summers In The Backyard
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Senior Send Off
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Summers In The Backyard
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Alexa’s Noon Update
Weather News
by:
Alexa Trischler
Posted:
Jun 29, 2020 / 12:28 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 29, 2020 / 12:28 PM EDT
Weather Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
More Weather News
video
Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove Confederate battle emblem from state flag
Video
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Infant dies after being ‘inadvertently’ left in hot car by father, police say
Video
Fauci says vaccine still might not get US to herd immunity
Video
Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump, asks Interpol to help
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR provides 10 AM COVID-19 update
Video
Morgantown Planet Fitness client tests positive for COVID-19, 200 people being asked to quarantine
Video
VP Mike Pence says Black Lives Matter wants radical left agenda
Video
First Baptist Church outbreak in Ohio County now up to 18 positive COVID-19 cases
Video
President Trump tweets, then deletes, protest video that includes supporter yelling ‘white power’
Video
More Video
Countdown Clock
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove Confederate battle emblem from state flag
Video
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Video
Infant dies after being ‘inadvertently’ left in hot car by father, police say
Video
Fauci says vaccine still might not get US to herd immunity
Video
Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump, asks Interpol to help
Video
Trending Stories
Here are the 10 highest-paying jobs that don’t require an advanced degree
Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove Confederate battle emblem from state flag
Video
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Video
WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
Live
No fireworks display in St. Clairsville tonight
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News