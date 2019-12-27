Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Festival of Lights gear up for final week
Top Stories
BBB warns of scammers pretending to be from Federal Trade Commission, sending threats
Judge sets above-average bond for man accused of having nude photos of Canfield girl
Mrs. Clause delivers Christmas baby at Mercer County hospital
Disney characters say tourists inappropriately touched them
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
No. 22 West Virginia has sights set on No. 2 Ohio State
Top Stories
Path to the Playoff: Watch live from the semifinals
Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney hold joint press conference
LeBron James surprises Ohio State football team with brand new headphones before Fiesta Bowl
Clemson’s Scott and Ohio State’s Hafley pulling double duty
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
12 days of Christmas
2019 Pro Football Contest
Contest Winners
Delightful Nights
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
WTRF Birthday Club
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Alexa’s Noon Update
Weather News
by:
Alexa Trischler
Posted:
Dec 27, 2019 / 12:31 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 27, 2019 / 12:31 PM EST
Weather Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Alexa’s AM Weather
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Alexa’s AM Weather
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Alexa’s AM Weather
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
More Weather News
video
BBB warns of scammers pretending to be from Federal Trade Commission, sending threats
Alexa’s Noon Update
Doctors predict rough season for RSV virus
President Trump cut from ‘Home Alone 2’ by Canadian network
Fed up with FedEx: Customers complain of delayed packages
Alexa’s AM Weather
Fire breaks out overnight in Ohio County
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Those who celebrate Kwanzaa say anyone can benefit from the holiday
Weirton City Council restructures position into Assistant City Manager role
More Video
Pizza Card
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Alexa’s Noon Update
President Trump cut from ‘Home Alone 2’ by Canadian network
Fed up with FedEx: Customers complain of delayed packages
Alexa’s AM Weather
Fire breaks out overnight in Ohio County
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Those who celebrate Kwanzaa say anyone can benefit from the holiday
Trending Stories
Festival of Lights gear up for final week
BBB warns of scammers pretending to be from Federal Trade Commission, sending threats
Judge sets above-average bond for man accused of having nude photos of Canfield girl
Doctors predict rough season for RSV virus
Disney characters say tourists inappropriately touched them
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News