Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Stadium-sized asteroid heading to Earth this week
The Meadows Casino Racetrack Hotel to re-open June 9
Video
Gov. Justice announces another reopening date
Job posting: Free beer and $20K to hike 2,200-mile trail
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Alexa’s Noon Update
Weather News
by:
Alexa Trischler
Posted:
Jun 3, 2020 / 12:39 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 3, 2020 / 12:39 PM EDT
Weather Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Noon Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
More Weather News
video
The Meadows Casino Racetrack Hotel to re-open June 9
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Job posting: Free beer and $20K to hike 2,200-mile trail
Video
Controversial radio hosts fired over racially charged comments
Video
Son of retired police captain killed by looters pleads: ‘Step back from what you’re doing’
Video
Gov. DeWine says hosting RNC in Ohio ‘not something we would volunteer to do’
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR releases newest COVID-19 statistics
Video
COVID-19 has potential to spread during protests, marches, health experts warn
Video
GOP Sen: President Trump used Bible ‘as a political prop’
Video
George W. Bush releases rare public statement on George Floyd protests
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
The Meadows Casino Racetrack Hotel to re-open June 9
Video
Job posting: Free beer and $20K to hike 2,200-mile trail
Video
Controversial radio hosts fired over racially charged comments
Video
Son of retired police captain killed by looters pleads: ‘Step back from what you’re doing’
Video
Gov. DeWine says hosting RNC in Ohio ‘not something we would volunteer to do’
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR releases newest COVID-19 statistics
Video
Trending Stories
Stadium-sized asteroid heading to Earth this week
The Meadows Casino Racetrack Hotel to re-open June 9
Video
Job posting: Free beer and $20K to hike 2,200-mile trail
Video
Controversial radio hosts fired over racially charged comments
Video
Son of retired police captain killed by looters pleads: ‘Step back from what you’re doing’
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News