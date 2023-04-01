WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Appalachian Power has released an update on power outages during this weekend’s winds exceeding 50 miles per hour.

Currently, over 49,000 West Virginia customers are without service due to tree-related damage.

A map of the where the outages are occurring in the Ohio Valley can be found at the Appalachian Power website by clicking on the “Outage Status” box.

As of 6:45 Saturday evening, the hardest-hit areas included the Betty Zane area of Ohio County and a large part of southern Marshall County.

The company is unable to provide restoration estimates at this time due to the continuing weather threat, but nicer conditions are expected for the next two days.

They remind customers to stay away from downed lines and to call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 if you encounter one.