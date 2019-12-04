(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries, Lows near 30.

THURSDAY: Brighter skies and continued cold, Highs near 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles to flurries, Highs 42-46.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs near 40.

SUNDAY: More clouds and a little warmer, Highs near 50.

MONDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain showers, Highs 53-57.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers ending, Highs 50-52.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and colder with snow flurries, Highs 30-34.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker