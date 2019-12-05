Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Students volunteer time to decorate for the elderly
Top Stories
Thrasher lays out his plan to defeat Governor Justice in the Republican primary
WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital opening a Respiratory and Occupational Lung Disease Clinic
Police raid Belmont County home, one arrested
Disney releases live-action Mulan trailer
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Browns enter final stretch with playoff hopes flickering
Top Stories
Browns’ Mayfield passing in practice, looks good to go
Steelers RB James Conner to miss 3rd straight game
Beckham vague about future with Browns amid ‘bad’ season
Gimpy Fields says he’s good for Big Ten Championship
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Share To Give 2019
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
Contest Winners
Delightful Nights
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Weather News
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Dec 5, 2019 / 06:30 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 5, 2019 / 06:30 PM EST
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
More Weather News
video
Thrasher lays out his plan to defeat Governor Justice in the Republican primary
WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital opening a Respiratory and Occupational Lung Disease Clinic
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
I-70 Bridges Project Update: Lane Closures on I-70 and US-40 Begin Friday, December 6
Disney releases live-action Mulan trailer
Emily’s Noon weather update
Dad hanging Christmas lights dies after fall from roof
Pelosi OKs drafting of impeachment articles against Trump
Woman purchases baby shower gift, finds rifle inside the box
Cincinnati Zoo names baby giraffe & other great videos
Baby Yoda toys available for pre-order & other trending stories
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
More Video
Pizza Card
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Disney releases live-action Mulan trailer
Dad hanging Christmas lights dies after fall from roof
Pelosi OKs drafting of impeachment articles against Trump
Woman purchases baby shower gift, finds rifle inside the box
Cincinnati Zoo names baby giraffe & other great videos
Baby Yoda toys available for pre-order & other trending stories
Trending Stories
Thousands sign petitions demanding NFL remove former QB Michael Vick as Pro Bowl captain
I-70 Bridges Project Update: Lane Closures on I-70 and US-40 Begin Friday, December 6
‘Christmas Vacation’ returns to theaters for its 30th anniversary
Disney releases live-action Mulan trailer
Rapper Post Malone gives away free Crocs at his old job in Texas
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News