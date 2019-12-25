Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Flushing (OH) sidewalks causing problems for residents
Top Stories
Man robs bank, throws cash, says ‘Merry Christmas’
Sisters again make Christmas Eve meal for migrants living on streets of Mexican border town
“Warm Wishes” Being Sent to World War II Veterans this Christmas
Baby Archie takes over on Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Fiesta Bowl pits powerhouses Ohio State, Clemson in semifinal
Top Stories
Lingering knee issue still bothering Ohio State’s Fields
Steelers QB Rudolph done for season, Hodges to start finale
Year sees Day rise from unknown assistant to celebrity coach
Playoff matchups: OU slowdown vs LSU; Clemson keys on Young
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
12 days of Christmas
2019 Pro Football Contest
Contest Winners
Delightful Nights
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
WTRF Birthday Club
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Weather News
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Dec 25, 2019 / 06:31 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 25, 2019 / 06:31 PM EST
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Alexa’s AM Weather
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Alexa’s Noon Weather Update
Alexa’s AM Weather
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Alexa’s Late Night Weather
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Veterans Voices: Mike Bongart
Flushing (OH) sidewalks causing problems for residents
“Warm Wishes” Being Sent to World War II Veterans this Christmas
Alexa’s AM Weather
Cute animals on Christmas Eve & other great videos
Aldi giving away free food Christmas Eve & other trending stories
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
NAMI Greater Wheeling searches for answers after Sunday night robbery
Pedestrian bridge proposed at Aetnaville Bridge site
More Video
Pizza Card
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Alexa’s AM Weather
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Veterans Voices: Mike Bongart
Flushing (OH) sidewalks causing problems for residents
“Warm Wishes” Being Sent to World War II Veterans this Christmas
Cute animals on Christmas Eve & other great videos
Aldi giving away free food Christmas Eve & other trending stories
Trending Stories
WTRF Top 10 Stories of 2019: #7 Active shooter in Hancock County
Volunteers hand out Christmas meals at St. Luke’s
Warm Christmas weather brings Ohio Valley residents outdoors
Brooke County gets new 911 Director
Christmas Day is just another day for first responders
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News