Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Breast milk donation bank opens first Northeast Ohio location
Top Stories
Wendy’s will launch breakfast nationwide on March 2
Florida troopers find narcotics in bag labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’
Man sues police, city for forced urinal licking
LGBTQ+ voices in West Virginia: ‘All we all want is to just be a person’
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Wheeling Park’s Woods, Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
MEC Basketball Tournament returning to Wheeling in 2021
No. 13 WVU looks for shooting turnaround vs. Iowa State
Union Local advances to OVAC 3A Championship
Ferry advances to the OVAC title game
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Obituary
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Rub & Grub
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Weather News
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Feb 4, 2020 / 06:34 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 4, 2020 / 06:34 PM EST
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Officials working to determine cause of house fire on Stone Church Road
Pastor Cummings, wife attending State of the Union Address
Breast milk donation bank opens first Northeast Ohio location
Wendy’s will launch breakfast nationwide on March 2
Florida troopers find narcotics in bag labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’
Man sues police, city for forced urinal licking
LGBTQ+ voices in West Virginia: ‘All we all want is to just be a person’
Girl’s fall into grease pit prompts WVa bill to hike fines
Wheeling business gets robbed; seeks public help
Emily’s Noon weather update
New, deadly drug called “gray death” found in Louisiana; officials say just touching it could kill you
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Officials working to determine cause of house fire on Stone Church Road
Pastor Cummings, wife attending State of the Union Address
Breast milk donation bank opens first Northeast Ohio location
Wendy’s will launch breakfast nationwide on March 2
Florida troopers find narcotics in bag labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’
Man sues police, city for forced urinal licking
Trending Stories
Officials working to determine cause of house fire on Stone Church Road
Pastor Cummings, wife attending State of the Union Address
Congressmen and constituents offer thoughts on STOU
Iowa Caucus Results Press Conference
Breast milk donation bank opens first Northeast Ohio location
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News