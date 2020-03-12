Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Move underway to decide fate of recreational marijuana in Ohio
Video
Top Stories
Martins Ferry Schools closed tomorrow
Video
You count! Student’s drawing to be displayed on Ohio County billboard
Video
Trinity Health System limits visitation, pauses volunteer program due to concerns about coronavirus (Covid-19)
Video
2020 Census Forms Coming in Mail Thursday
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Atlantic Regional At West Liberty Canceled
Top Stories
OHSAA Postpones All Remaining Winter Tournaments
ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season
Oklahoma eyes three-peat in matchup with No. 22 West Virginia
Wheeling Central Earns 8th Straight State Tournament Appearance
Video
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Hidden History
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Woman 2020
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Basketball Madness Challenge
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Brooke County Schools
1
of
/
2
Closings and Delays
Martins Ferry Schools
2
of
/
2
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Weather News
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Mar 12, 2020 / 06:32 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 12, 2020 / 06:32 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Martins Ferry Schools closed tomorrow
Video
Trinity Health System limits visitation, pauses volunteer program due to concerns about coronavirus (Covid-19)
Video
California’s Disneyland resort closing due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Brooke County Schools will operate on a Two Hour Delay Friday
Video
The Health Plan will waive member costs for COVID-19 testing
Video
Ohio County Schools will operate on a Two Hour Delay Friday
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 5 confirmed cases, mass gathering ban announced
Video
Brazilian official who met President Trump tests positive for virus
Video
OHSAA postpones all tournament action until further notice
Video
Two local individuals tested for coronavirus get negative results
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Martins Ferry Schools closed tomorrow
Video
Trinity Health System limits visitation, pauses volunteer program due to concerns about coronavirus (Covid-19)
Video
California’s Disneyland resort closing due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Brooke County Schools will operate on a Two Hour Delay Friday
Video
The Health Plan will waive member costs for COVID-19 testing
Video
Trending Stories
Buckeye Local postpones extra-curricular activities, will re-evaluate in three weeks
Bethany College extends spring break, set to resume classes online March 23
Bellaire man is person of interest in death of woman whose body was found in Harrison County
Video
Martins Ferry Schools closed tomorrow
Video
Wheeling University creates coronavirus task force
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News