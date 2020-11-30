A strong low pressure system over eastern Pennsylvania will move into New York Tonight and early Tuesday. Rain will change to snow along the Ohio River Tuesday evening. Slippery roads could be developing along Interstate-77 by 7 PM Tuesday. Travel problems could develop along the Ohio River after Midnight Tuesday.

Periods of light snow could affect the area into Tuesday evening. This will allow the snow to accumulate to two to four inches. The highest snowfall amounts will be measured on our hilltops. Lesser amounts will be observed along the Ohio River.