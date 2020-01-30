Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Don’t let the pom poms fool you; local athletes say cheer is one of the most dangerous sports
Top Stories
West Virginia vaccination rates among highest in the nation
Possible confusion leads to spike in Google searches for ‘Corona beer virus’
Lawmaker introduces resolution recognizing CNN, Washington Post as ‘fake news’
Boys charged for allegedly following TikTok trend, scorching outlets in school
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Wheeling Park Wins the 5A OVAC Dual Meet Championship
Top Stories
Late Free Throws Lift Central
Fleurent Flips Wheeling into the Win Column
Texas Tech rebounds with 89-81 win over No. 12 West Virginia
AP source: Browns part ways with execs Wolf, Highsmith
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Obituary
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Rub & Grub
Super January
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Weather News
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jan 29, 2020 / 11:31 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 29, 2020 / 11:31 PM EST
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Don’t let the pom poms fool you; local athletes say cheer is one of the most dangerous sports
Opening bids placed for new Belmont County court complex
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Possible confusion leads to spike in Google searches for ‘Corona beer virus’
Lawmaker introduces resolution recognizing CNN, Washington Post as ‘fake news’
Boys charged for allegedly following TikTok trend, scorching outlets in school
Fathers honor Kobe Bryant with #girldad
Old Bay releasing limited edition hot sauce
President Trump signs USMCA trade agreement
Emily’s Noon weather update
West Virginia Department of Education seeks organization partners for summer lunch program
More Video
Click Here To Enter!
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Don’t let the pom poms fool you; local athletes say cheer is one of the most dangerous sports
Opening bids placed for new Belmont County court complex
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Possible confusion leads to spike in Google searches for ‘Corona beer virus’
Lawmaker introduces resolution recognizing CNN, Washington Post as ‘fake news’
Trending Stories
Moundsville City Council fills vacant seat
Beech Bottom is experiencing a revitalization
Opening bids placed for new Belmont County court complex
West Virginia vaccination rates among highest in the nation
Former Brooke County teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News