Dreaming of a white Christmas? The forecast looks like you’re in luck

Christmas Eve will start off with rain overnight and throughout the entire morning and early afternoon.
Temperatures will drop as a cold front swings through the area, allowing the rain to transition into snow Thursday evening.
The snow will be wet with times of heavy snowfall.
Most of us are expecting a total snowfall amount of 3-6″, higher elevations receiving the most snowfall.
Road conditions will not be ideal as the rapid plunge in temperatures and the snowfall will assist in creating slick conditions on a heavily traveled day.
I would advise getting to your destination in the afternoon before the rain-to-snow transition. Scattered snow showers and flurries should stick around for the first part of your Christmas Day.
(7 Day Forecast)
Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 51 degrees. Rain starting overnight.
Thursday: Rain starting in the early morning hours and transitioning to snow in the evening. High temperature of 49 degrees and mostly cloudy. About 3-6″ of snow is expected from this system.
Christmas Day: Scattered snow showers in the first part of the day with a high temperature of 21 degrees. Mostly cloudy conditions.
Saturday: Mostly clear, high of 29.
Sunday: Partly sunny, high of 39.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation. High of 40.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 30.
