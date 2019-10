A magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit just southwest of Washington, Pennsylvania early Tuesday morning, the United States Geological Survey said.

The earthquake happened around 2:58 a.m., according to the USGS.

Another earthquake was reported near Madison, OH that was a magnitude of 2.6.

A 2.2 earthquake is not strong enough to be felt “except by a very few under especially favorable conditions,” according to the Modified Mercalli intensity scale.