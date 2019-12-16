Skip to content
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
Dec 16, 2019 / 07:09 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 16, 2019 / 07:09 AM EST
Army and Navy investigate controversial hand gesture filmed at Army-Navy game
Senkbeil trial begins today
I-70 Bridges Project Update: Lane Closures Wednesday, December 18 thru Friday, December 20
West Virginia sheriff’s deputy shot in face at rural home
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Child dies after Christmas parade accident in Tenn.
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
5-year-old girl sells cookies, hot cocoa to pay off classmates’ lunch debt
Porch pirate leaves ‘Thank You’ note to victim
Christmas miracle: Teen gets new heart, kidney at Children’s Hospital in Ohio
Sunday morning house fire under investigation in East Wheeling
Army and Navy investigate controversial hand gesture filmed at Army-Navy game
Senkbeil trial begins today
I-70 Bridges Project Update: Lane Closures Wednesday, December 18 thru Friday, December 20
West Virginia sheriff’s deputy shot in face at rural home
Child dies after Christmas parade accident in Tenn.
