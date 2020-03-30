Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Sports
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Interactive Map: How many coronavirus tests have been conducted in my state?
Instacart workers seek strike as jobs get busier, riskier
Video
‘Taco Tuesday’: Taco Bell plans to feed America this Tuesday
Video
Tokyo Olympics will open in July 2021
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Meet the Team
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animal Adoption Madness
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
Mar 30, 2020 / 06:38 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 30, 2020 / 06:38 AM EDT
Weather Video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather
Video
Flood cleanup kits available to those affected in Ohio County
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
More Weather News
video
Instacart workers seek strike as jobs get busier, riskier
Video
‘Taco Tuesday’: Taco Bell plans to feed America this Tuesday
Video
Tokyo Olympics will open in July 2021
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 2 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
Video
Dollar General announces discount to medical, guardsmen and first responder communities
Video
Sheriff investigating claim that armed men cut down tree to force neighbor’s quarantine
Video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather
Video
WVDHHR confirms first death, 11 new COVID-19 cases
Video
First coronavirus-related death reported in West Virginia
Video
Ohio couple gets married via live stream after canceling wedding due to coronavirus
WV DNR offers education on Eastern Box Turtles
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Instacart workers seek strike as jobs get busier, riskier
Video
‘Taco Tuesday’: Taco Bell plans to feed America this Tuesday
Video
Tokyo Olympics will open in July 2021
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 2 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
Video
Dollar General announces discount to medical, guardsmen and first responder communities
Video
Sheriff investigating claim that armed men cut down tree to force neighbor’s quarantine
Video
Trending Stories
Instacart workers seek strike as jobs get busier, riskier
Video
‘Taco Tuesday’: Taco Bell plans to feed America this Tuesday
Video
Tokyo Olympics will open in July 2021
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 2 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
Video
Dollar General announces discount to medical, guardsmen and first responder communities
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News