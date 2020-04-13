Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast

A low pressure is heading our way which will cause winds to increase greatly today. A Wind Advisory went into effect at 6 a.m. and will last through 8 p.m. and is for our entire area. A High Wind Warning will be east of us in the mountains of Pennsylvania.

Expect the worst of the wind between late morning and early afternoon. During this time, it's possible wind gusts could reach 50 mph which could cause downed tree limbs, minor damage to property and power outages.