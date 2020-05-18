Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Man slashes married couple with machete, says he was angry over coronavirus lockdown
Video
Prisoners file class-action lawsuit against Ohio because of COVID-19 pandemic
Video
East Ohio Regional Hospital to reopen later this year
Cameron holds parade to honor the class of 2020
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Yes, We Are Here
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
May 18, 2020 / 06:41 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 18, 2020 / 06:42 AM EDT
Weather Video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Man slashes married couple with machete, says he was angry over coronavirus lockdown
Video
Prisoners file class-action lawsuit against Ohio because of COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Husband and wife making, supplying homemade face masks for those in need
Video
Two COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
Video
‘Hey all you big cats and kittens’: Big Cat Rescue selling face masks
Video
West Virginia man charged with murder, arson in apartment fire
DeWine vows action if establishments don’t restrain crowds
Video
Gyms, rec centers reopen Monday; indoor dining kicks off Week 4 of ‘Comeback’ plan
Video
Rub & Grub fighting to stay alive amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Money for undocumented migrants in California to start going out Monday
Video
Prisoners file class-action lawsuit against Ohio because of COVID-19 pandemic
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Man slashes married couple with machete, says he was angry over coronavirus lockdown
Video
Prisoners file class-action lawsuit against Ohio because of COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Husband and wife making, supplying homemade face masks for those in need
Video
Two COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
Video
‘Hey all you big cats and kittens’: Big Cat Rescue selling face masks
Video
West Virginia man charged with murder, arson in apartment fire
Trending Stories
Man slashes married couple with machete, says he was angry over coronavirus lockdown
Video
Prisoners file class-action lawsuit against Ohio because of COVID-19 pandemic
Video
East Ohio Regional Hospital to reopen later this year
Will you be shopping at The Highlands come Thursday?
Video
Husband and wife making, supplying homemade face masks for those in need
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News