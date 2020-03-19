Emily’s Noon forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Tyler County Sheriffs Office looking for missing juvenile
Video
Top Stories
WV Gov. Justice issues Executive Order to provide unemployment benefits to those affected by coronavirus
Video
Belmont County officials provide an update to the couple who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19)
Video
Wheeling Hospital off-site testing, day two updates
Video
Some US troops complain social distancing, quarantines not being applied correctly
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Browns get defensive, agree to terms with linebacker, safety
Top Stories
7 Sports Zone Flashback, Bellaire Big Reds in the 2004 State Final Four
Video
Family ties: FB Derek Watt joins brother TJ with Steelers
7 Sports Zone Flashback, Magnolia Beats Wheeling Central in 2015 Boys Basketball State Championship
Video
Move to tag Dupree leaves Steelers limited in free agency
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Woman 2020
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animal Adoption Madness
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Noon forecast
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
Mar 19, 2020 / 12:24 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 19, 2020 / 12:24 PM EDT
Weather Video
Emily’s Noon forecast
Video
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Science From Home: How to blow up a balloon in a bottle
Video
Emily’s Noon weather forecast
Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Tyler County Sheriffs Office looking for missing juvenile
Video
WV Gov. Justice issues Executive Order to provide unemployment benefits to those affected by coronavirus
Video
Emily’s Noon forecast
Video
Belmont County officials provide an update to the couple who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19)
Video
Wheeling Hospital off-site testing, day two updates
Video
Some US troops complain social distancing, quarantines not being applied correctly
Video
Gov. Justice issues executive order temporarily allowing to-go sales of sealed containers of beer and wine from restaurants and bars
Video
West Virginia welcome centers and rest areas to remain open to travelers
Video
Brooke County issues state of emergency
Video
WVU Medicine drive-through COVID sites test 166 people on first day
Video
How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?
Video
R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe says it’s end of the world as we know it, but he feels fine
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Video
Tyler County Sheriffs Office looking for missing juvenile
Video
WV Gov. Justice issues Executive Order to provide unemployment benefits to those affected by coronavirus
Video
Emily’s Noon forecast
Video
Belmont County officials provide an update to the couple who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19)
Video
Wheeling Hospital off-site testing, day two updates
Video
Some US troops complain social distancing, quarantines not being applied correctly
Video
Trending Stories
Tyler County Sheriffs Office looking for missing juvenile
Video
WV Gov. Justice issues Executive Order to provide unemployment benefits to those affected by coronavirus
Video
Belmont County officials provide an update to the couple who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19)
Video
Some US troops complain social distancing, quarantines not being applied correctly
Video
Gov. Justice issues executive order temporarily allowing to-go sales of sealed containers of beer and wine from restaurants and bars
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News