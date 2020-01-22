Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Industrial accident causes one man to be life-flighted; a second person injured
Top Stories
DC sues Trump inaugural committee, alleging abuse of funds
Senate approves impeachment trial rules, rejecting witnesses
Toyota and Honda recall millions of vehicles
American woman vanishes while on vacation in Belize
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
AP source: Browns, Vikings assistant GM meet for 2nd time
Top Stories
Linsly Holds Off Shadyside
Wheeling Park All Over Brooke
St.C’s Skaggs Athlete of the Week
Coombs returning to Ohio State as defensive coordinator
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Faces of Recovery
LOVE
Obituary
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Super January
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
WTRF Birthday Club
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Noon weather update
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
Jan 22, 2020 / 12:23 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2020 / 12:23 PM EST
Weather Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
More Weather News
video
Emily’s Noon weather update
DC sues Trump inaugural committee, alleging abuse of funds
Senate approves impeachment trial rules, rejecting witnesses
Toyota and Honda recall millions of vehicles
American woman vanishes while on vacation in Belize
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Disgruntled residents voice concerns over poor phone service in Glencoe
Ohio court to hear appeal over video of Jefferson County judge being shot
Grant to fund several classroom projects in Ohio, Marshall Counties
Bethlehem Temple encouraging residents to participate in 2020 Census
Ohio names ‘Deluxe Toy Store’ best in state
More Video
Click Here To Enter!
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
DC sues Trump inaugural committee, alleging abuse of funds
Senate approves impeachment trial rules, rejecting witnesses
Toyota and Honda recall millions of vehicles
American woman vanishes while on vacation in Belize
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Trending Stories
DC sues Trump inaugural committee, alleging abuse of funds
Senate approves impeachment trial rules, rejecting witnesses
Toyota and Honda recall millions of vehicles
American woman vanishes while on vacation in Belize
OH: ex-officer sentenced for urinating on girl
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News