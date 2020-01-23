Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Moundsville PD looking for wanted man
Top Stories
President Trump to become first president to attend anti-abortion rally in Washington
Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown
Bakery 49 wins Show of Hands
Religious group asked city council to stop starting meetings with prayer, mayor responds
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty accused of punching boy during photo shoot
Top Stories
Linsly Knocks Off Central
Wheeling Park Wins Battle Of Top 10 Teams
Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown
Browns still seeking GM, meet second with Vikings assistant
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Faces of Recovery
LOVE
Obituary
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Super January
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
WTRF Birthday Club
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Noon weather update
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
Jan 23, 2020 / 12:21 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 23, 2020 / 12:21 PM EST
Weather Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
More Weather News
video
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty accused of punching boy during photo shoot
President Trump to become first president to attend anti-abortion rally in Washington
National pie day and more trending stories
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Bakery 49 wins Show of Hands
Religious group asked city council to stop starting meetings with prayer, mayor responds
Ohio Valley native on President’s defense team
21-state coalition rejects articles of impeachment
Kobe Bryant backs women to play in NBA ‘right now’
Penn State suspends fraternity after sexual assault allegation
A viral challenge on the popular social media app tik-tok has sparked concern from fire officials
More Video
Click Here To Enter!
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty accused of punching boy during photo shoot
President Trump to become first president to attend anti-abortion rally in Washington
National pie day and more trending stories
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Trending Stories
Moundsville PD looking for wanted man
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty accused of punching boy during photo shoot
President Trump to become first president to attend anti-abortion rally in Washington
National pie day and more trending stories
Crews looking for hot spots at 2 story structure fire in Bellaire
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News