Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Poll: Many in US support Trump decision to kill Iran general
Top Stories
Wheeling Creek is Green Due to Testing; Dye Not Harmful
Police release detailed information of a high-speed chase near Shadyside
Is that Bigfoot? A Washington traffic agency tweets a photo of, well, something
Man accused of running off with 14-year-old he met online held on $350k bond
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Browns’ Kareem Hunt cited for speeding, marijuana in car
Top Stories
No. 14 West Virginia looks for repeat performance vs. Mizzou
Lady Jets Soar To 16-0
Carr’s late 3-pointer powers Minnesota past Ohio State 62-59
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty accused of punching boy during photo shoot
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Faces of Recovery
LOVE
Obituary
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Super January
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
WTRF Birthday Club
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Noon weather update
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
Jan 24, 2020 / 12:19 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 24, 2020 / 12:19 PM EST
Weather Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Emily’s Noon weather update
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
More Weather News
video
Poll: Many in US support Trump decision to kill Iran general
Wheeling Creek is Green Due to Testing; Dye Not Harmful
Police release detailed information of a high-speed chase near Shadyside
Is that Bigfoot? A Washington traffic agency tweets a photo of, well, something
Emily’s Noon weather update
Buffalo Wild Wings to give away free food if Super Bowl goes into OT
WATCH: Houston explosion caught on home surveillance video
2nd coronavirus case confirmed in US as State Department warns against traveling to China
Prisoner arrested after escaping from Trinity hospital
Mom finds her kids’ pictures on stranger’s Facebook page
US denies extradition request for Anne Sacoolas, diplomat’s wife who allegedly hit, killed British teen
Court filing: Former 10tv meteorologist Mike Davis expected to plead guilty to child porn charges
More Video
Click Here To Enter!
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Poll: Many in US support Trump decision to kill Iran general
Wheeling Creek is Green Due to Testing; Dye Not Harmful
Police release detailed information of a high-speed chase near Shadyside
Is that Bigfoot? A Washington traffic agency tweets a photo of, well, something
Buffalo Wild Wings to give away free food if Super Bowl goes into OT
Trending Stories
Poll: Many in US support Trump decision to kill Iran general
Wheeling Creek is Green Due to Testing; Dye Not Harmful
Police release detailed information of a high-speed chase near Shadyside
Is that Bigfoot? A Washington traffic agency tweets a photo of, well, something
Man accused of running off with 14-year-old he met online held on $350k bond
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News