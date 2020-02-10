Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Ohio reacts to “American Factory” winning best documentary Oscar
Video
Top Stories
New Sportbook opens in WV
Video
Backstreet’s back alright!
Video
WVa offering lactation app to moms in nutrition program
Video
Police: Domestic dispute ends with ‘peacemaker’ fatally shot
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Pritzl scores 19, Wisconsin cruises past Ohio State 70-57
Top Stories
WVSSAC Region 1 Swim Championship Results
Video
Creek wins 5-A OVAC Championship
Video
Fort Frye hands Union Local their first loss
Video
Ferry claims OVAC 4-A title
Video
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Rub & Grub
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Noon weather update
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
Feb 10, 2020 / 12:18 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 10, 2020 / 12:18 PM EST
Weather Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Official rules announced for Chick-fil-A’s “first 100” event at The Highlands
Video
Family of four hit by drunk driver, pregnant mother and unborn baby didn’t make it
Video
Janet Jackson bringing world tour to Pittsburgh
Video
Backstreet’s back alright!
Video
WVa offering lactation app to moms in nutrition program
Video
Police: Domestic dispute ends with ‘peacemaker’ fatally shot
Video
Lawmakers introduce bill to make Holy Bible Tennessee’s official state book
Video
Obama-backed documentary on Ohio factory wins Academy Award
Video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Official rules announced for Chick-fil-A’s “first 100” event at The Highlands
Video
Family of four hit by drunk driver, pregnant mother and unborn baby didn’t make it
Video
Janet Jackson bringing world tour to Pittsburgh
Video
Backstreet’s back alright!
Video
WVa offering lactation app to moms in nutrition program
Video
Trending Stories
Ohio reacts to “American Factory” winning best documentary Oscar
Video
Official rules announced for Chick-fil-A’s “first 100” event at The Highlands
Video
Family of four hit by drunk driver, pregnant mother and unborn baby didn’t make it
Video
Janet Jackson bringing world tour to Pittsburgh
Video
New Sportbook opens in WV
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News