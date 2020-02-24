Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Minch back on the job as protesters gather outside Ohio County BOE
Video
Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment
Video
Kobe Bryant and Gianna’s public memorial service set to begin at Staples Center
Video
‘Blue NY’: Siena Poll shows NY supports 6 leading Democrats over Trump
Video
Wheeling Police Department Seeking Officers
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Muhammad scores 22, No. 25 Ohio State tops No. 7 Maryland
Top Stories
No. 17 West Virginia looks to salvage split of Texas trip
First-ever Girls Wrestling State Tournament held in Ohio
Video
No. 7 Maryland looks for sweep of No. 25 Ohio State
Lady Jets win sectional title
Video
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Hidden History
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
TVB Roadshow
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Noon weather update
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
Feb 24, 2020 / 12:19 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 24, 2020 / 12:19 PM EST
Weather Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Wheeling PD still looking for the subject of Marathon Gas robbery
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment
Video
2 cheetah cubs born at the Columbus Zoo via in vitro fertilization and embryo transfers
Video
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma starts ad campaign for claims
Video
Kobe Bryant and Gianna’s public memorial service set to begin at Staples Center
Video
‘Blue NY’: Siena Poll shows NY supports 6 leading Democrats over Trump
Video
Police K9 killed in line of duty will be buried in one-of-a-kind casket
Video
$56K reward offered in search for missing Tennessee child
Video
Three US aircraft shot down during World War II have been found in the Pacific — 76 years later
Video
School district apologizes after announcer calls names of opposing girls’ high school team ‘disgusting’
Video
India pours on the pageantry with colorful welcome for Trump
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Wheeling PD still looking for the subject of Marathon Gas robbery
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment
Video
2 cheetah cubs born at the Columbus Zoo via in vitro fertilization and embryo transfers
Video
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma starts ad campaign for claims
Video
Kobe Bryant and Gianna’s public memorial service set to begin at Staples Center
Video
Trending Stories
Wheeling PD still looking for the subject of Marathon Gas robbery
Video
LIVE: Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s public memorial service
Minch back on the job as protesters gather outside Ohio County BOE
Video
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment
Video
2 cheetah cubs born at the Columbus Zoo via in vitro fertilization and embryo transfers
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News