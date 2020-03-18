Emily’s Noon weather update

Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Ohio files formal request for federal assistance for small businesses
Video
Top Stories
Generations Restaraunt & Pub not accepting food orders for delivery or pickup
Video
Trucking industry key to keeping economy afloat during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Woman on Wheeling Island found dead for possible drug overdose
Amid virus, Congress’ leaders resist call for remote voting
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
7 Sports Zone Flashback, Magnolia Beats Wheeling Central in 2015 Boys Basketball State Championship
Video
Top Stories
Move to tag Dupree leaves Steelers limited in free agency
Browns looking for tackle, eyeing linebackers in free agency
Browns have needs on offensive line in free agency
Steelers place LB Shazier on reserve/retired list
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Woman 2020
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Noon weather update
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
Mar 18, 2020 / 12:24 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 18, 2020 / 12:24 PM EDT
Weather Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Science From Home: How to blow up a balloon in a bottle
Video
Emily’s Noon weather forecast
Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Ohio files formal request for federal assistance for small businesses
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Trucking industry key to keeping economy afloat during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Trump says US, Canada agree to close border to ‘non-essential traffic’
Video
Amid virus, Congress’ leaders resist call for remote voting
Video
Brad Paisley’s free grocery store delivering to the elderly amid COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Trump mulls sending all who cross border illegally to Mexico over coronavirus
Video
Head of largest nurses union in US says they ‘don’t have protections they need’ from coronavirus
Video
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Video
COVID-19 concerns force Grand Vue Park to postpone events, close facilities
Video
Moundsville PD cracking down on precautions to halt virus spread
Video
Sen. Brown praises DeWine on aggressive COVID-19 efforts
Video
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Ohio files formal request for federal assistance for small businesses
Video
Trucking industry key to keeping economy afloat during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Trump says US, Canada agree to close border to ‘non-essential traffic’
Video
Amid virus, Congress’ leaders resist call for remote voting
Video
Brad Paisley’s free grocery store delivering to the elderly amid COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Trump mulls sending all who cross border illegally to Mexico over coronavirus
Video
Trending Stories
Ohio files formal request for federal assistance for small businesses
Video
Generations Restaraunt & Pub not accepting food orders for delivery or pickup
Video
Trucking industry key to keeping economy afloat during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Trump says US, Canada agree to close border to ‘non-essential traffic’
Video
Amid virus, Congress’ leaders resist call for remote voting
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News