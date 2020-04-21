Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Sports
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Gov. Justice orders schools to be closed through the school year
Video
WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
Wendy’s to give out free chicken nuggets at every location Friday
Video
Belmont County health officials say more positives are due to more testing
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Yes, We Are Here
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Emily’s Noon weather update
Weather News
by:
Emily Goodman
Posted:
Apr 21, 2020 / 12:24 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 21, 2020 / 12:24 PM EDT
Weather Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Wendy’s to give out free chicken nuggets at every location Friday
Video
Tennessee brothers who hoarded 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer reach agreement with state
Video
OHSAA cancels all spring sports contests, tournaments for 2020 season
Video
Coronavirus In Jefferson County: first death confirmed related to COVID-19
Video
McDonald’s to offer free ‘Thank You Meals’ to healthcare workers, first responders
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
Video
Schumer: Deal reached on major parts of $500B virus aid
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia:WV DHHR reports six new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia
Video
Coronavirus in Columbiana County: one dead; eight new positive COVID-19 cases
Video
Coronavirus In Belmont County: 11 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Video
Tom Brady caught working out in closed Tampa park and cited, mayor says
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Wendy’s to give out free chicken nuggets at every location Friday
Video
Tennessee brothers who hoarded 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer reach agreement with state
Video
OHSAA cancels all spring sports contests, tournaments for 2020 season
Video
Coronavirus In Jefferson County: first death confirmed related to COVID-19
Video
McDonald’s to offer free ‘Thank You Meals’ to healthcare workers, first responders
Video
Trending Stories
WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
Wendy’s to give out free chicken nuggets at every location Friday
Video
Belmont County health officials say more positives are due to more testing
Video
Tennessee brothers who hoarded 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer reach agreement with state
Video
OHSAA cancels all spring sports contests, tournaments for 2020 season
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News